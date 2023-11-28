NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second time since he retired, former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George was named a semi-finalist in the voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

George was also a semi-finalist in 2022, but he would still have to be considered a long shot to get in on this year’s ballot that features three other running backs.

The resume is certainly there for George. He is one of 31 players in NFL history to rush for over 10,000 yards (10,441), he was a two-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, and he was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1996.

The Hall of Fame is very important to George who said, “I’m grateful to be in the conversation for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s the ultimate individual goal for a player.”

In 2011, George was named to the College Football Hall of Fame for his stellar career at Ohio State that saw him win the Heisman Trophy in 1995.

There are 25 semi-finalists in the voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That number will be trimmed down to 15 finalists before a final vote is made on the Class of 2024.