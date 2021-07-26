Eddie George hosts celebrity golf classic to raise money for TSU Athletics, Legacy Fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans legend Eddie George knew the job of Tennessee State’s head football coach was going to be bigger than just x’s and o’s.

He understood it was more than revitalizing a team. It involved changing an entire program.

On Monday, he took what he calls the “first step” toward the new-look Tigers by hosting the Eddie George Celebrity Golf Classic to raise money for the Tamara & Edward George Legacy Fund and the Tennessee State Athletic Fund.

Re-energizing the TSU football program takes a combination of money and visibility. The golf tournament accomplished both by bringing in participants with funds and big-name celebrities.

“It’s the small things that make a big difference in our program,” said George. “It’s a huge deal. This is the first of many events that we’ve been able to do. It all starts with making sure these kids are having the best of everything, starting with the time they wake up in the morning to how they eat, how they put their clothes on, shoes, socks, everything. It’s a big deal for culture change and it’s much needed.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper was part of team with TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen and former Titan Keith Bullock. For Mayor Cooper, bringing attention and notoriety to a historically great HBCU in the city in which he governs is only a good thing.

“It’s well deserved recognition and it’s (TSU’s success) always been super important to Tennessee, but it already attracts national status, said Cooper. “So it’s a moment to recognize that and the great coaches and athletic department that is really going to make it happen for the next generation.”

NFL Hall of Famers Marcus Allen and Jerome Bettis were in attendance at The Golf Club of Tennessee.