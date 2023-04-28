KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) — The Philadelphia Eagles added former Vanderbilt offensive lineman Tyler Steen with the 65th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Steen started all 12 games at right tackle in his first year at that position, then started all nine games in 2020 and all 12 games in 2021 at the left tackle spot. He transferred to Alabama before the start of the 2022 season earning second-team All-SEC honors for his play in 13 starts at left tackle.

From NFL.com:

“Steen began his career as a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt and ended it as a starting left tackle at Alabama. He’s a vertical pass-setter who plays with good awareness to twists and blitzes. Steen uses length and hand resets to extend his mirroring. He would benefit from better catch-and-clamp hands to limit secondary rush opportunities. He plays with hustle off the snap to find back-side positioning on zone blocks, but he needs to eliminate his forward lean in space to improve timing and adjustments at the second level. Steen has good size with average athleticism and is still fine-tuning technique. He could compete for a role as a swing backup early on but could find starting snaps in time.“