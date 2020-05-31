EA Sports to delay Madden NFL 21 celebration

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry competes in the finals of the EA SPORTS Madden Bowl XXII, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, in San Francisco. (Donald Traill/AP Images for EA SPORTS)

“We’ll find another time to talk football with you.”

That was part of the statement released by EA Sports Sunday afternoon. The gaming company originally planned an announcement concerning its Madden NFL 21 video game, but, “we’re not going to do that now.”

The statement continues, “We stand with our African American / Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners. Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world. We’ll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change.”