Duke hires former Lady Vol star, Kara Lawson as new women’s basketball coach

Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson during the first half on an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Former Tennessee women’s basketball star Kara Lawson has accepted the the job at Duke and will become the Blue Devils’ women’s basketball coach.

OFFICIAL.



Welcome to Duke, Kara Lawson! pic.twitter.com/0IIV5WprPD — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) July 11, 2020

Lawson was recently in a role as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, before that she spent time at ESPN as an analyst. The Virginia native, played college basketball at Tennessee under Pat Summitt before playing in the WNBA from 2003-2015 with the Sacramento Monarchs, Connecticut Sun, and Washington Mystics. She also won a gold medal with the US Olympic team in Beijing in 2008.

It was last July when Lawson made history when the Celtics hired her as the first female assistant coach in franchise history. Now she will break a big barrier at Duke, becoming the school’s first Black head coach in the women’s basketball program’s history.

Lawson takes over for Joanne McAllie, who announced last week she wouldn’t return for a 14th season.