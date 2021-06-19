Drivers say resin added to track at Nashville Superspeedway makes a difference

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)-We all saw the tweet from Dale Earnhardt Jr. earlier this week, saying how ‘amazing’ the Nashville Superspeedway looks after sitting dormant for ten years:

Nashville Superspeedway looks amazing. Didn’t know what to expect after it sat idle for so long. They have done an incredible job preparing it for this weekend. It looks brand new. @NashvilleSuperS @NASCARonNBC @NASCAR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 18, 2021

It might look good, but the question is how did it feel for the drivers who will race in Sunday’s Ally 400?

On Saturday , they had a chance to check it out for themselves in an hour long practice session.

The 1.33 mile concrete oval track hasn’t produced the most competitive races in the past, but NASCAR officials confirmed this week that they have laid down resin to help improve the grip across the track, making it easier to pass.

News 2’s Kayla Anderson spoke to drivers after practice and many were happy with the addition of resin, including Denny Hamlin, who last raced at the Superspeedway 14 years ago.

“It really rubbered in the track pretty early. The resin that they put down with the tires they drug, blackened the track to allow it to get wider, the wider is getting the faster is getting,” said Hamlin.

Chase Elliott had one of the fastest practice times on Saturday, will be competing at the track for the first time, but is on board with the changes.

The track has taken a lot of rubber, even at the start of the truck race last night, it was really dark and had taken a lot and that’s the best way to get the groove to move up if it does darken up,” said Elliott. “How much higher we can go, I’m not sure but the groove is higher than I thought it would be, so that’s good.”

Elliott was one of the three drivers from Hendrick Motorsports who finished with the fastest practice times, William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro finished at the top.

Top of the board for @WilliamByron at the conclusion of practice from @NashvilleSuperS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/81tqU2KqiX — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 19, 2021

Qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race happens on Sunday morning with the race scheduled to start at 2:30 pm (CT).