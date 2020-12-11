Dombrowski hired by Phillies, will continue to play a role in bringing MLB to Nashville

BOSTON – JULY 16: Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski talks on the phone in his private box before the game. The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston on July 16, 2019. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Dave Dombrowski will be a busy man, taking on two roles in baseball.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced Dombrowski as their new president of baseball and he will continue his work with Music City Baseball, as the group continues its effort to bring a Major League team to Nashville.

Managing director of Music City Baseball, John Loar released a statement making it clear that Dombrowski is still involved in the process.

“We are pleased that Dave will maintain his advisory role with Music City Baseball as we strive to bring an expansion or relocating MLB franchise to Nashville,” said Loar.

Due to COVID-19’s significant impact on baseball and all sports, Loar said their request to MLB to secure a franchise is likely delayed for at least one year, but they will continue to move forward with other priorities.

“The momentum behind Music City Baseball is escalating and our strategy is long-term. So, although our timeline for MLB in Nashville may be delayed due to issues beyond our control, we are progressing toward securing a team for our great city,” said Loar.