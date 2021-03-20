Dolphins waive former Titans 1st round pick Isaiah Wilson

MIAMI (AP) – Tackle Isaiah Wilson, a first-round bust for the Tennessee Titans, lasted less than two weeks with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami released Wilson on Saturday. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press he was late for his physical and team meetings, and failed to show for workouts he had scheduled.

The person gave the reasons for Wilson’s release on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins didn’t comment beyond a brief news release.

Miami acquired Wilson from Tennessee on March 8 in a trade that also involved a swap of seventh-round draft picks.