KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is returning to Rocky Top. The international icon and East Tennessee native announced Monday that she will be at the Tennessee Football game against Georgia on Saturday.

“Well hello! It’s Dolly and I am so excited to join 101,000 of my friends in the best place for college football – Neyland Stadium,” Parton said in a video shared on her social media Monday morning. “I’ll see you there.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The post also said she can’t wait to cheer on Vol Football.

Parton will have much to celebrate this weekend, as a day before the game at Neyland against the Georgia Bulldogs, her latest album, “Rockstar” will be released on Friday, Nov. 17.

She was recently back home in Sevier County to celebrate the grand opening of HeartSong Lodge & Resort at Dollywood, where she welcomed guests and sang.

Her “Rockstar” album will also be released in theaters for fans starting Nov. 15. Three movie theaters in Knoxville will be showing the film.

As for the Vols game where Parton and other Tennessee fans will be, kickoff is happening Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.