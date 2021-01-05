Do the Titans have a home field advantage Sunday?

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches his team warm up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. It’s taken first-time head coach Mike Vrabel two seasons, but the hands’ on former linebacker with three Super Bowl rings himself has them a win away from the franchise’s second Super Bowl berth. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Is there an actual home field advantage this year in the NFL Playoffs? The math says “yes”, but it also says “no” and that is just as confusing as it sounds.

“I know that the records are going to be about 50/50 with the home games and the road games.” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday and he is correct. This season, with fan participation at a minimum because of Covid-19, home teams went just 127-129 winning only 49.6% of their games.

That is all 32 teams though and of course includes the dregs of the league like the Jets, Jaguars and Lions.

When you look at the teams that made the playoffs that number is much higher. The 14 playoff teams went 79-33 at home winning 70.5% of their games. Is that a home field advantage or is it just teams being better?

Well, the Titans and Ravens would indicate the latter. Both the Titans and Ravens went 5-3 at home, that is pretty good, but they both went 6-2 on the road. Yeah, that is better.

There is not a lot of value in the home field in the traditional sense with noisy crowds disrupting play calling, audibles and creating energy and momentum.

Vrabel says there is still value, “I think it’s an idea that you earned it, that you earned the right to play games at home, that you don’t have to travel. You don’t have to come in, get going on a Saturday at one o’clock to get out at the airport, that you can be here, prepare, and continue to work up until you check into the hotel on Saturday afternoon.”

So the Titans have earned it for round one with their first AFC South title since 2008, but is it a gift or a curse?

Just look at the head to head series. The Titans an Ravens have met four times in the playoffs, two times in each city and the home team has never won!

Titans vs. Ravens Playoff History

2019 Playoffs – Titans at Ravens (W-28-12)

2008 Playoffs – Titans vs. Ravens (L-13-10)

2003 Playoffs – Titans at Ravens (W-20-17)

2000 Playoffs – Titans vs. Ravens (L-24-10)

In three of those four games the Titans or Ravens were the number one seed in the AFC making the results even more maddening.

There are even more numbers that make this game look like a coin flip for the Tennessee Titans.

Since moving to Nashville the Titans are 8-8 in the playoffs, including a 2-2 record at Nissan Stadium. The Titans also played 8 games against playoff teams this season and finished, yes, 4-4.

What does all this mean? Well, the Titans get to choose the battlefield this week, but neither the stadium, the ground nor the fans will determine the outcome. No matter where the game is played the field is 100 yards long, 53.3 yards wide and one hour long.

The awesome responsibility of winning and losing falls on the players, they are the real difference and over the last five years it is a responsibility the Titans have been better and better at handling.