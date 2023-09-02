NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A small detail on the University of Tennessee’s uniforms for Saturday’s game against the Virginia Cavaliers honors the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in a shooting on November 13, 2022.

Tennessee Football shared a photo on X of three diamonds on the back of a helmet. Each of the diamonds pays respect to one of the players, with their numbers and initials listed – 1 for Lavel Davis. Jr, 15 for Devin Chandler, and 41 for D’Sean Perry.

The post also included the hashtag #UVAStrong.

The Virginia Cavaliers also shared a video from ESPN paying respect to the players. According to the video, the players had just returned home from a class field trip when the shooting happened.

“Nobody at Virginia will ever move on from what happened, but they will move forward with their heads held high and their hearts full 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙇𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙡, 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘿’𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙣.” the Cavaliers captioned the video.

The shooting that Davis, Chandler, and Perry were killed in happened at UVA’s campus around 10:30 p.m. on November 13, and two others were injured in the shooting.

The video shared by the Cavaliers also reveals that one of the other two who were injured was running back Mike Hollins, who returned to the field on Saturday. ESPN said Saturday’s game is the first game he has played in since the shooting.

Within the next day, reports said a suspect, who was also a student at UVA had been arrested.