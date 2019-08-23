Derrick Henry still a possibility Sunday night against Steelers

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota hands off to running back Derrick Henry during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Both players are in the final year of their contract. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

After for rushing for over 500 yards over the Titans last four games in 2019 expectations are huge this season for Derrick Henry.

Many expect Henry to simply pick up where he left off, but there has been nothing simple about it. Henry injured his calf in the first drill on the first day of training camp.

Henry finally returned to the practice field Monday when he went thru individual drills. The fourth year running back from Alabama has continued to do more and more each day.

Is it enough to get him on the field for the Titans preseason game with Pittsburgh Sunday night? Head coach Mike Vrabel said maybe, maybe not, “Well, he’s continuing to work and he’s continuing to add to his workload. We’ll still make that decision, see how he does after today and moving forward. We have a few days, which is nice to see kind of how he recovers, how he did. I thought he probably looked a little better than he did yesterday for what it’s worth.”

With the slow nature the Titans have taken in bring players back and the volume of work Henry is expected to get this season it does not seem likely.

With David Fluellen out with a knee injury it should be another great opportunity for Jeremy McNicholls to showcase his abilities. McNicholls delivered a highlight reel touchdown catch last week against New England and had a 33 yard touchdown run called back by a holding penalty.

Fluellen was a core special teams players for the Titans in 2018 and gained 15 pounds at the request of Mike Vrabel in the offseason. That is my way of saying the Titans are not simply just going to cut him and McNicholls has to do it on special teams as well if he wants to replace Fluellen on the roster of convince the Titans to keep 4 running backs.