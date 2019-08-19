NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A long awaited return is officially over. Derrick Henry is back at Titans practice.

The first official day of the period between training camp and the start of the regular season felt like a reunion of sorts.

Tight end Jonnu Smith made his first appearance since his injury back in December and wide receiver Adam Humphries was back after missing most of last week’s joint practices with the Patriots.

Probably the most surprising return though, was Henry.

No. 22 was incorporated into drills with the running backs. He wasn’t a full go, but he went through individual running back drills and caught passes from the quarterbacks.

He went down in the first drill on Day 1 of Training Camp, but the team has been cautious with his return.

“It’s really good to get everybody back that we can when we can get them back so hopefully we’ll see how he is and hopefully progress more tomorrow,” said head coach Mike Vrabel.

When asked about his status playing in either of the final two preseason games he said, “I’m not going to hope and wish. If he’s better by Sunday and he’s ready to play then we’ll play him and if not then we’ll keep working and getting him back.”

Also of note, a former Tennessee Volunteer, linebacker Quart’e Sapp agreed to terms with the Titans today.

When asked about his relationship with Jeremy Pruitt, he immediately lit up. Sapp said learning from him only for one year helped his transition to the NFL tremendously.