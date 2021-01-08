Derrick Henry named first-team AP All-Pro

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is seen during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Derrick Henry can add first-team All-Pro to his growing list of achievements.

The Associated Press named him first-team All-Pro running back after receiving 47 of 50 possible votes from a nationwide panel of media members who cover the league.

Two players, Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and tight end Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs were the only unanimous choices on the All-Pro Team.

Henry became just the eight player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. His 2,027 total makes him fifth all-time in rushing yards and 78 yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105 yards.

He also became the first player since 2006-07 (LaDanian Tomlinson) to win back-to-back NFL rushing titles. Henry lead the NFL in yards in 2019 with 1,540 and was named second-team All-Pro.