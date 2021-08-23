Derrick Henry headed for another top 10 in NFL’s top 100

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan 4, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans face a deadline Wednesday afternoon, July 15, 2020, of reaching an extension with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry or let him play this season under the franchise tag he signed in April. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Titans star Derrick Henry is a lock for a second straight finish inside the top 10 of the NFL’s ranking of it’s top 100 players.

The league started counting down the top 100 players, as voted on by the players, two weeks ago and have made it down to 11 without Henry’s name being called. Numbers 1-10 come out Saturday and Henry is sure to be in that list after only the 8th 2,000 yard season in NFL history and back to back NFL rushing titles.

“You know it’s always, it’s great to have that respect from your peers,” Henry said Monday, “a lot of great players in this league. You know for them to look at me as one of the top players in the league I greatly appreciate it. There are so many great players. For my name to be mentioned I’m honored and thankful.”

Henry finished at number 10 in 2020, but the 20019 season saw him rush for 1,540 yards, almost 500 fewer than he did last year when he wracked up 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Only three players received votes for NFL MVP last season and they were all quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes. All three are sure to be in the top 10 with Henry but exactly where he lands after such a dominant season is anyone’s guess.