Derrick Henry eyes opener for Titans

The Titans are about 48 hours from their preseason finale in Chicago and we are all still wondering, will we finally see Derrick Henry?

Henry has missed every game of the preseason while he recovers from a calf strain he suffered on the first day of training camp. He did return to practice August 19th and has steadily increased his activity.

Still, this is the fourth preseason game and starters usually sit this one out.

Head coach Mike Vrabel stil has some time left to make a decison and says he’s going to takeit, “We’ll see where Derrick’s (Henry) at. We’ll practice here in a little bit and we’ll see kind of what he’s looked like after a few days of just conditioning and doing individual drills. Again, I thought we made a step in the right direction last week to get him through the majority of practice. He looked good in executing the things that we’re asking him to do. When we played, he just worked out and did pretty much just individual drills and conditioning.”

Henry said Tuesday he is just excited to get back on the practice field and be with his team again after having to watch practice through a window for weeks.

As for playing Thursday night in Chicago he said he does not need those carries to be ready for the Browns on opening day,”Oh no, you’ve got to trust the coaches, trust the plan and go out there and execute. You know I know the type of player that I am and I do feel like the more carries that I get the better I get. Just have to keep doing what I’m doing. That’s getting better every day until that time comes.”

Henry finished strong last season rushing for 585 yards over the last four weeks to finish with 1,059 for the season, the first 1,000 yard season of his career.

If the Titans are going to go from “good to great” he has to top it for the second year in a row and he can not wait until game number 13 to get going.