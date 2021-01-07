Derrick Henry embraces playoff spotlight

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

For some past Titans like Delanie Walker, Jurrell Casey and Wesley Woodyard the playoffs were a huge reward after some very tough seasons.

The Titans are in the playoffs for the third time in four years this season and for some players making the post season is the norm.

One of those players is running back Derrick Henry who is in the playoffs for the third time in five NFL seasons and it is when we have seen him quite often at his very best.

‘It’s a different environment.” Henry said, “We all know what’s at stake, win or go home. When you win, you keep playing. It’s – like you said, the environment of it. We know it’s a big stage. If you lose you go home. If you win, you get to advance, so that’s the thing of it. It’s the payoff atmosphere. It’s different. It’s built different.”

Henry has been built different. In five playoff games he is averaging 24 carries, 126 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

“He’s very conscious of his ability and how he trains and how he prepares.” said head coach Mike Vrabel who added, “He signs up for the long haul and I think when he trains and does all that stuff in the offseason, especially during the season as it wears on, that he’s prepared to do what he needs to do to help this football team.”

Henry has shown no signs of slowing down despite a heavy workload, 378 carries, 2027 yards in 16 games. Now though he will try to take down the Baltimore Ravens for the third time in one calendar year.

Henry vs. The Ravens

Nov. 22, 2020 at Baltimore – 28 Carries, 133 Yards, 1 TD

Jan. 11, 2020 at Baltimore – 30 Carries, 195 Yards

The Ravens know what is coming, but Vrabel does not know if that makes defending Henry any easier, ” I know that we’ll have a challenge to defend their attack, and the way that they’re playing, and their weapons as well.”

The Titans and Henry will face a different front than the one they saw in November with both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams back on the field.

With the Titans defense struggling they need Henry’s spotlight to be blinding in this one.