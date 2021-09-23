Derrick Henry destroying AFC South

Titans star Derrick Henry is an unbelievable stretch right now and the AFC South is getting a front row seat to it.

While Henry ran roughshod over the NFL last year topping 2,000 yards the division has paid arguably the biggest price.

In his last five games in the AFC South Henry has rushed for an incredible 958 yards and 9 touchdowns. That is an average of over 190 yards per game, 190!!!

“I think it is just us playing good, knowing our opponent, keying in and focusing throughout the week” Henry said, “then going out there and executing each and every play. I think it is us just being locked in when we are playing opponents in our division.”

Usually playing in the division is tougher because everyone knows each other so well. Henry is making the incredible almost look routine.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill sounds like he expects it, “I don’t think there is any amazement. He has proven what he can do, and he goes out and does it. It is awesome to see what he can do, but I don’t think there is any amazement. He has shown what he can do, he is tough, he is physical, he is durable, and he makes big plays.”

Up next for Henry and the Titans are AFC South rival Indianapolis at Nissan Stadium. The Colts saw Henry twice last season and saw him top 100 yards in both games, including a 178 yard, 3 touchdown performance in Indianapolis.

Despite his AFC South dominance The King is not taking the Colts for granted, “They always play really hard in all four quarters. Like Coach (Vrabel) said, they are kind of similar to us in their mentality. It is always a tough battle, always come down to the wire. They are a great team, they have great coaches over there, and great players that play hard throughout the whistle.”

How do the Colts keep Henry under 100 yards? They have to tackle and they have to get another great game from star linebacker Darius Leonard who is sure to be nose to nose and toes to toes with Henry all day long. Leonard averaged 12 tackles a game against the Titans last season. “He is a great player.” Henry said, “He hammers at the ball, he is always around the ball, he is the heart and soul of their defense, the captain of their defense. Him and I are really cool, we have a lot of respect for one another and just love the way he plays the game.”

Henry carried the ball a career high 35 times last week at Seattle and with the Colts uncertainty at quarterback this week it looks to be another heavy load for Henry this week.

No player in NFL history has rushed for 2,000 yards in back to back history. It is early, but through two games Henry is on pace to make history. If he does, the AFC South is sure to more of it than it wants to.