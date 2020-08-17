Derek Mason says ‘several’ players have opted out of upcoming season

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just because the SEC plans on forging ahead with the 2020 football season, does not mean that everyone is on board.

Players across the college football landscape have chosen to opt out of the upcoming season due to concerns over the unknowns associated COVID-19.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Chris Low released a story on ESPN.com citing that multiple Vanderbilt football players have chosen to opt out according to Derek Mason.

When asked about clarification on how many on a Zoom call on Monday, Mason said he preferred to “let the dust settle” before announcing specifics on who would not be on the Commodore’s football team in 2020. He did say he felt comfortable using the term “several” when speaking on the group of individuals who have made that decision.

“The ability to opt out is something that when it came out, we took time in a wellness meeting just to talk about the structure around that and what that could look like,” said Mason. “For me, I’ve always been open with our student athletes, like if you have a concern, man come see me. We try to keep family business family business just in terms of causes and concerns because I can’t fix what I don’t know.”

Vanderbilt transfer kicker Oren Milstein made his intentions clear with a thread on Twitter on August 3, saying, “I am not willing to sacrifice my health, the health of my teammates, or the health of everyone involved in facilitating college football this fall in order to play football this season.”

As my teammates and coaches are aware, I have decided to opt out of participating in the 2020 college football season. This was a very difficult decision and certainly one that I did not make without immense contemplation. — Oren Milstein (@orenmilstein) August 3, 2020

“Much of my reasoning stems from the uncertain long term effects of contracting this virus and the increasing examples of athletes and young people being severely affected,” said Milstein.

Low reported in the story that Dores’ leading tackler in 2019 Dimitri Moore has informed Mason of his intentions to opt out. Mason was asked specifically about the linebacker and said, “When you lose guys of that talent, it’s definitely different.”

“When you look at our defensive structure, the good thing about it is we’re better on the front end and deep on the back end.”

Vanderbilt opens the season on September 26 on the road at Texas A&M.