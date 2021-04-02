Dennis Kelly was ‘mad, disappointed, sad’ following Titans cut, says goodbye

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (71) looks on during halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tough decisions were eminent this NFL off-season with the lower salary cap, but Titans fans in particular took on a heavy dose of goodbyes.

From former first-round picks to fan-favorites, the Titans produced an extensive list of cap casualties.

One release cut particularly deep among fans: offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

No, he wasn’t necessarily the best player on the team, but he captured the heart of Nashville and even served as the club’s NFL player representative, helping them navigate through a season unlike any other during a pandemic.

The day of his release, the 6-foot-8 swing tackle took to Twitter to post a GIF of the undertaker – a nickname many used to describe the friendly giant.

But on Friday, Kelly tweeted out a proper goodbye to Titans fans explaining that it took longer to say something because he was, “dealing with the move. I was mad, disappointed, sad and everything in between.”

Kelly’s statement also spoke to what this city and its fans meant to him.

“My family and I LOVED it here, and you Titans fans were a big reason for that. The love and support y’all showed me during my time here, especially after the cut, was so heart warming and my family and I wanted to wholeheartedly thank you. It will forever be appreciated.”

Thank you Titans fans! pic.twitter.com/A4kiZX0zBa — Dennis Kelly (@DennisKelly67) April 2, 2021

Kelly played in 74 games in his five seasons with the two-toned blue. He started all 16 games in 2020 and remains a free agent.