Delanie Walker expects to play after bye week

The Tennessee Titans biggest goal during the bye week is to get healthy and that includes Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker.

Walker has missed the last four games with an ankle injury but said Monday he expects to be ready when the Titans play the Jaguars, “That’s the plan. That’s the plan to play against Jacksonville, so we’ll see.”

Walker missed the last 15 games of the 2018 season after injuring his ankle in the opener in Miami. He had extensive surgery and rehabilitation to get back on the field for the season opener and had 21 receptions for 215 yards 2 TD’s before injuring the same ankle in Denver week 6.

He tried to play the following week when the Titans hosted the Los Angeles Chargers, but just did not have the stability in the ankle to play. After that game the team shut him down in hopes of getting the ankle to fully heal.

Defensive End Jurrell Casey, linebacker Jayon Brown and wide receiver Corey Davis also missed the Titans game with the Chiefs Sunday and head coach Mike Vrabel said they will all be re-evaluated with the hope the Titans can get them back on the field for some kind of work.