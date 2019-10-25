Delanie Walker, Adoree Jackson ruled out for Sunday vs. Bucs

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) sets up for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Delanie Walker has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers according to the Tennessee Titans.

Walker was questionable but active when the Chargers came to town last Sunday, but Walker didn’t see any action.

He has complained about residual pain from his major surgery to repair his broken ankle last season.

In addition to Walker, cornerback Adoree Jackson is also out for Sunday’s home game.

Jackson’s injury is listed as foot related and he did not practice this week.

Jackson has not missed a game yet this season.

Also listed as out on the Titans Friday injury report is corner Chris Milton and outside linebacker Sharif Finch.

Linebacker Kamalei Correa is the only player listed as questionable.