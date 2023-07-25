NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A competitive roster and a strong relationship with Derrick Henry and Mike Vrabel were key factors in DeAndre Hopkins’ decision to sign with the Titans.

Hopkins joked about how Vrabel would text him after games while in Arizona, sometimes critical of his performance.

“We’ve always kept communication over the years,” Hopkins said. “When I first got to Arizona, he was one of the first coaches to congratulate me and he was one of the first coaches to criticize a bad game that I had as well. That’s what I respect about Vrabel.”

“I’ve had a relationship with DeAndre Hopkins since I was a coach in Houston, and I’ve tried to maintain that relationship with him and other players,” said Vrabel. “At the end of the day, we were able to get a deal done. So, he’s ready to get to work.”

According to Hopkins, he wanted to be in a place where he was comfortable, and that place is here in Nashville, a place where he’s also open mentoring the young wideouts in the receiver room.

“I had someone like Andre Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, you know, kind of showed me the way,” he said. “So I approached it as a challenge to help those guys get to where they want to get to. And obviously it’s about the team, so, you know, whatever I can do to help those guys on and off the field, that’s what I’ll do.”

He’ll also bring production. At 31 years old, Hopkins said he’s still at the top of his game heading into his 11th NFL season.

“My IQ, the way I play the game and the pace I play the game. Obviously, the way I started last season as well. You know, my first couple of games in Arizona.”

“He’s in great shape,” Vrabel said. “His exposure last year was good when he was out there. I’m confident in his ability to win contested catches and win one-on-one and be able to execute what we’re asking our guys to execute on the outside.”

Former Titans running back Eddie George agrees.

“He brings so much knowledge and wisdom and direction and leadership that you can’t account for,” said George. “I think that’s going to be a great win-win for the Titans.”

Hopkins and the Titans will take the field Wednesday for the start of training camp.