Deadline looms for Titans & Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs from New England Patriots defenders in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Time is running out for the Titans and Derrick Henry.

The two sides have until 3 PM Wednesday to come to terms on a long term deal or Henry will play the 2020 campaign under the franchise tag.

That tag would pay Henry over $10.2-million. That is a handsome payday but not what some would expect for the NFL’s reigning rushing champion. Henry rushed for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns leading Tennessee to the AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

The Titans have repeatedly expressed their appreciation for Henry, their understanding of what he means to their football team, but none of that has got the two sides close enough to lock down a long term deal.

Christian McCaffrey’s contract pays him over $16-million a year in Carolina and Ezekiel Elliott’s deal in Dallas averages over $15-million a season making Henry’s $10.2-million look like a bit of a bargain.

There has been no sign of negotiations turning ugly. Henry signed his franchise tender relatively quickly and there has not been the slightest peep of discontent from the Henry camp.