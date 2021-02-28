Davis, No. 21 Lady Vols rout Auburn 88-54, earn 3rd seed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rennia Davis scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 20 Tennessee rolled to an 88-54 win over Auburn, clinching the third-seed in the Southeastern Conference tournament next week.

Fellow senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah added a career-high 19 points for the Lady Vols. Rae Burrell scored 14 points, Jordan Horston added 12 and nine assists and Tamari Key 10 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee, which will have its best seeding since being No. 2 in 2015.

Alaina Rice scored 11 points and Unique Thompson and Alycia Reese 10 each for the Tigers, who enter the tournament with a 15-game losing streak.