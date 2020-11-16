David Long on Reserve/Covid-List for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans are dealing with COVID-19 for the first time in over a month after placing linebacker David Long Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 List Monday afternoon.

The team did not say if Long had tested positive or not, just that he has been isolated.

Here is the full team statement:

“This morning the Titans placed a player on the Reserve-COVID-19 List. Per the NFL-NFLPA protocols, the player went into self-isolation. Contact tracing has been conducted and, based on the results, our practice facility remains open. The team will continue to monitor the situation and stay in close communication with the league.”

The Titans had 24 players and staff members test positive during their outbreak in late September and early October. Long is the first player to go on the list since October 7.