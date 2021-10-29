Darrynton Evans placed on season-ending Injured Reserve

Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans (32) walks past the bench during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Darrynton Evans’ first two seasons in the two-toned blue haven’t exactly gone the way Jon Robinson envisioned when he selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

His rookie season was defined by nagging injuries that caused him to miss 11 games.

Year two has proven to be even worse as the running back’s season is officially over in Week 8.

Evans was placed on Injured Reserve for the second time meaning he cannot return to the roster this season. He played one game in 2021 where he totaled 2 carries for 7 yards and 2 receptions for 11 yards.

The Appalachian State product returned from his first stint on IR in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs before re-injuring his knee. He practiced on Wednesday, but moved to limited on Thursday before eventually being placed on IR Friday.

Mike Vrabel, when asked Friday about what he’s seen from Evans since he returned from injury, responded, “not enough.”