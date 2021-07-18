Darren McFarland breaks down Predators busy week

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators had a busy week- Pekka Rinne retired, Ryan Ellis was traded to Philadelphia, and the team revealed it’s ‘protected list’ for the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft.

News 2’s Kayla Anderson caught up with 102.5 The Game radio personality Darren McFarland to discuss it all!

He explains why it’s not a surprise that Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene were left unprotected, and reveals who he thinks the Seattle Kraken will end up taking from the Predators on Wednesday.

McFarland also digs deep into the Ellis trade, and why what the Preds got in return is so intriguing.

Click on the video above to see the full interview.