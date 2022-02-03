Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Cleveland Rocks, and fans would say the same about Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland.

The former Vanderbilt standout has been on a tear, turning heads in the NBA getting his Cavs back in the mix.

The entire Garland family, including his father Winston have been there to soak up every minute of it.

“It’s incredible for not only for my wife and I, but the whole family. Almost everyone has the league package but to watch him now, I can watch the game and feel good,” said Winston.

But that wasn’t always the case. After Darius was drafted by the Cavaliers in 2019, he was still recovering from torn meniscus. His rookie season presented plenty of challenges.

“You talk about a roller coaster, that’s exactly what it was. He initially had his knee done, infection, then another surgery. His rookie season, he wasn’t in a good place on the court. He battled and he wasn’t himself. He knew it, we knew it and they just stuck with him,” added Garland.

However, Darius is the ultimate believer, and maybe that’s why he fits so well in ‘Believeland.’

News 2’s Kayla Anderson spoke to him at Vanderbilt’s practice facility in July and he emphasized how important it was to elevate his game.

“I’m going to keep getting better. I watched a lot of film this summer and worked really hard, so we’ll see what happens,” said Darius Garland.

His father can confirm, the work he put in was well worth it.

“This past summer was quite different, he worked his butt off and you’re starting to see the fruits of his labor now,” added Garland.

Team comes first, but Darius does have a goal of playing in this year’s NBA All-Star game, that just so happens to be in the ‘216.’

Garland added, “I think he [Darius] has a great shot! And just to be mentioned, his name called out and on the All-Star ballot, it’s super cool.”

The reserves will be announced on Thursday, and if Darius Garland’s name is called, you better believe that land will be rocking to a whole new level.