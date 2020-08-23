Daren Bates says goodbye to Tennessee, and hello to Houston

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: Daren Bates #53 of the Tennessee Titans reacts from the sidelines in the first half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- After three seasons with the Tennessee Titans linebacker Daren Bates is saying goodbye to Tennessee and hello to Houston.

The former Auburn Tiger wrote this Twitter message to Titans fans on Sunday afternoon:

Thank you @titans for a AMAZING 3 years ..met new people, teammates and coaches that became LIFERS (life long friends) and I’ll see all y’all WEEK 6 !! #EZZZ #HTown #Texans pic.twitter.com/7PJNtMvYtL — Daren Bates (@DB_5trey) August 23, 2020

Bates has not been with an NFL team since his 2019 season ended in the AFC Championship Game, when he completed a three-year, $6 million contract with the Titans.

Known for his work as a special-team specialist, Bates played 11 defensive snaps in three games and 291 special-teams plays in 13 regular-season games, plus another 66 in three playoff contests. Bates made 10 special-teams tackles in 2019.

The Texans invited Bates in for a tryout on Thursday and added him after placing outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor on injured reserve on Friday.

Bates will reunite with him former team in Week 6 when the Texans visit the Titans at Nissan Stadium.