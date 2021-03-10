Dante Fabbro suspended 2 games for elbow to head

Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) plays against the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NEW YORK (AP) – The NHL has suspended Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro two games for elbowing Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn.

The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday after a morning hearing for the rookie defenseman.

Fabbro will forfeit $15,948.28 based on his average annual salary, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. Fabbro hit McGinn’s head with his left elbow at 13:47 of the second period Tuesday night, and the defenseman left his feet finishing the hit.

Fabbro was given a 2-minute minor penalty for elbowing, and Carolina won the game 3-2 in overtime.