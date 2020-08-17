Dan Muse out as Predators assistant coach, other staff adjustments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Predators general manager David Poile promised off-season changes and the first moves have begun.
Poile announced Monday that Assistant Coach Dan Muse will not have his contract renewed for the 2020-21 season. Muse has been with the Preds since the 2017-18 season.
In his announcement, Poile also made clear Rob Scuderi will return to his role as Defense Development Coach as planned.
The organization says it will begin a search to fill Muse’s position immediately.