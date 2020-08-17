Dan Muse out as Predators assistant coach, other staff adjustments

New Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes, left, walks to a news conference with Predators general manager David Poile, right, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators hired Hynes, the former New Jersey Devils coach, as the third coach in franchise history after firing Peter Laviolette. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Predators general manager David Poile promised off-season changes and the first moves have begun.

Poile announced Monday that Assistant Coach Dan Muse will not have his contract renewed for the 2020-21 season. Muse has been with the Preds since the 2017-18 season.

In his announcement, Poile also made clear Rob Scuderi will return to his role as Defense Development Coach as planned.

The organization says it will begin a search to fill Muse’s position immediately.