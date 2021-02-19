Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins INDYCAR’s Newest Race

FILE – In this Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. answers questions during a news conference before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Longtime fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. is expected to be the marquee name on NASCAR’s 2021 Hall of Fame class, to be announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A big name in racing is making a connection in Music City. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver, joined the ownership group of the Music City Grand Prix on Friday.

Earnhardt Jr. becomes the most recent addition to an group of owners that includes GRAMMY Award-winning artist Justin Timberlake.

“I’ve been excited about the Music City Grand Prix since I first heard about it. It will be an incredible event combining great music and racing in one of my all-time favorite cities,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I’m excited to be part of the ownership group for this event and look forward to not only this year’s inaugural event, but to great racing in Nashville for years to come.”

“It’s hard to put into words how excited we are with the addition of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to our already incredible ownership team,” said Music City Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews. “Over the past two decades the Motorsports Industry has had no greater ambassador. His influence goes well beyond motorsports and his passion for music, food and Nashville make him a perfect addition to the team,” Crews added.

The event will be three-day international festival of speed and sound with the race taking place on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in downtown Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus.

As for where the course is laid out, cars will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix one of the only events in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.

In addition to all the racing that weekend, people attending can look forward to live music, performances by top artists, chef-curated food experiences, and entertainment.