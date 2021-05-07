Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues effort to bring NASCAR to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s hard to talk about NASCAR without mentioning Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s name. On Friday, the former NASCAR driver was in Music City on Friday to promote the Menards ARCA Series happening at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, but he was also there to talk about the importance of bringing NASCAR back to the track.

Earnhardt has history at the Speedway. He took his first laps at the track in a late model stock car in 1996 and instantly fell in love with it.

It’s been awhile since NASCAR has hosted a cup series here, but Earnhardt says this is the perfect time to bring it back, adding another exciting short track the schedule.

NASCAR had moved its banquet here, and Earnhardt believes the fans would embrace a race just minutes from downtown Nashville.

“This is our home right we feel like we belong here and we feel like we fit together really well. We hope they (the fans) would feel the same way about the product that would be here, our races here. To add another short track to the fairgrounds makes a lot of sense to me,” said Earnhardt.

He added that the conversation is “alive and well,” and said that if the Xfinity Series happens to come here first, Earnhardt will race.

“I run once a year. I’ll probably do that as long as I can and there should be a few more years of that. Hopefully we can get the Xfinity here soon; the next couple of years because I’d love to come out here and compete.”