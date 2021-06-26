D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers talks CWS, Vanderbilt advancing to final

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt baseball advances to the College World Series Final for the fourth time in program history, but it happened in an unconventional way, after the NCAA ruled the Commodores’ game with NC State a “no-contest,” after several Wolfpack players tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday.

D1Baseball’s Managing Editor, Kendall Rogers is in Omaha, covering the CWS and has been following the situation closely. He joined News 2’s Kayla Anderson to discuss how everything played out and gives insight on how Vanderbilt with handle the pressure moving into the final, which starts on Monday in Omaha.