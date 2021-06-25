CWS delays Vandy-NC State game due to health and safety protocols, first pitch at 2:07 p.m.

North Carolina State personnel chat in the dugout during a delay due to COVID-19 safety protocols before their baseball game against Vanderbilt in the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt’s game against North Carolina State in the College World Series is postponed an hour due to health and safety protocols surrounding COVID-19. First pitch was set for 1 p.m. (CT), and will now happen at 2:07 p.m. (CT).

The NCAA first released this statement on Twitter:

The reason for postponing the game was due to the Wolfpack having at least two players being put into COVID-19 protocol.

NC State released this statement shortly after the original start time:

“An undisclosed number of players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today’s game. NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties are working together to monitor the situation.”

The Wolfpack have not released the names of the players that have been place in protocol, but the lineup was released and it looks drastically different, holding just nine position players and four pitchers.