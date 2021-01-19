COVID-19 issues postpone second game in a week for Vanderbilt men’s basketball

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse directs his players during an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team is facing yet another postponement due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

Its home game against Texas A&M set for January 20 has been postponed because of “positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt basketball program,” according to the school’s official release.

This is the second game Vanderbilt has had to postpone in the last week. The first was against Tennessee, scheduled for Tuesday, January 12.

Despite the two postponements a week apart, the Dores did manage to play a game in-between. On the road in Knoxville on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers cruised to an 81-61 win.

The Commodore’s basketball program has faced numerous issues with COVID-19 in the last week. In addition to the two cancellations on the men’s basketball team, the women’s team announced Monday, January 18, they were discontinuing their season citing COVID-related circumstances, opt-outs and injuries.

Additionally, the Vanderbilt football program saw their season end early after experiencing issues with COVID, opt-outs and injuries.

The Dores are scheduled to return to the court Saturday against Arkansas at noon.