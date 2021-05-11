Could Oakland A’s be headed for Nashville?

The Oakland A’s could be the third major league sports franchise to leave the city if they can not get a new stadium.

With talks and plans for a new stadium topping four years Major League Baseball has told the A’s to exploring new cities if they can not get a deal done with the City of Oakland.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news Tuesday about MLB’s statement in support of A’s ownership to find a suitable venue to play in.

“MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland. The A’s have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks. We know they remain deeply committed to succeeding in Oakland, and with two other sports franchises recently leaving the community, their commitment to Oakland is now more important than ever.

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball. We have instructed the Athletics to begin to explore other markets while they continue to pursue a waterfront ballpark in Oakland. The Athletics need a new ballpark to remain competitive, so it is now in our best interest to also consider other markets.”

– Major League Baseball

The A’s lease at the Coliseum runs out in 2024 and if a new deal can not be reached Las Vegas, Portland, Charlotte, Montreal and Nashville are thought to be the most attractive options to move the franchise.

The Raiders from the NFL have already made the move from Oakland to Las Vegas and it is considered the favorite to land the team if it in fact is forced to move.