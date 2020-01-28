Could Jadeveon Clowney be the answer to the Titans pass rush?

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks smiles following a 27-10 victory against the Arizona Cardinals during the the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The season has been over for a week for the Tennessee Titans and the screams are loud and clear from fans and NFL experts, the Titans needs a pass rusher.

Harold Landry had a nice second season with 9 regular season sacks and 1 in the playoffs. Landry and the Titans need help though. If they are going to topple teams like the Chiefs and Texans they need pass rushers who can get to Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson quickly and consistently.

So, how do they do it? Draft of free agency?

Well, first you have to see how much they have to spend and right now that is a little over $50-million bucks and I believe they can free up close to $20-million more with 4 or 5 roster moves.

So after the Titans sign a quarterback and Derrick Henry they will probably have about $25-million in cap space left and to me that says they have a choice, sign Logan Ryan or sign an edge rusher because I do not think they can do both.

Let us go along with signing a pass rusher and drafting a cornerback, it is a perfectly viable option.

If they go free agency there are options out there, but there is one guy who has jumped off the page to me since last season and he continues to do so.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end and/or outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Last off season I thought Clowney was in the Titans sights but I also understood the Texans would not trade him within the division. The Titans did sign Cameron Wake, but that is an escapable deal and I continue to think Clowney could be their long term plan.

He is going to want top money, but even though he is a 3-time Pro Bowler he does not have a 10 sack season to his credit so he can not command the money Khalil Mack ($23.5-Million) and Von Miller ($19-million) command each season. He likely will fall into the Za’Darius Smith range ($16.5-Million) and the Titans could afford it.

That would give the Titans solid pass rushers on both sides of the line of scrimmage and teams would have to pick their poison on who to double? Casey, Simmons, Landry or Clowney?

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel also knows Clowney as well as anyone. He was his position coach and defensive coordinator in Houston in his most productive seasons.

The only way to beat those quarterbacks is to beat them into the ground. Just look at the the two teams in the Super Bowl, both the 49ers and Chiefs have invested massively in their defense.

San Francisco’s front 7 is loaded with first round picks and the Chiefs gave up cap space and draft picks to add 8 new defensive starters this season.

Winning is not cheap and getting past the elite quarterbacks will not be cheap for the Titans.

The questions are who is their man and can they get him? My money is on Clowney, but it is not my money and that always seems to be the problem ;).