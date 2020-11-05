Cory Curtis: Week 9 NFL Power Rankings

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes as offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) blocks Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Pittsburgh Steelers make a statement with back to back wins over the Titans and Ravens… But, is it enough to get the over the hump and over the Chiefs for the number one spot in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings?

Read and enjoy… Or not…

1,328) New York Jets (0-8) – Adam Gase is not part of the problem according to the Jets and this is accurate. He IS the problem.

31) Dallas Cowboys (2-6) – Dak Prescott to Andy Dalton to Ben Danucci to Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush… This list grows more obscure by the day… Maybe next week I’ll be on it!

30) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) – What is a Jake Luton?

29) New York Giants (1-7) – Their last 4 games have been decided by 3,1,2 & 2 points… They lost them all.

28) Washington Football Team (2-5) – My team has issued a lawsuit and is pressing the Supreme Court to have all wins over NFC East teams thrown out this year.

27) Houston Texans (1-6) – Now Laremy Tunsil will cost them a ridiculous $22-million against the cap and a top 5 draft pick… To clarify, they could have drafted a left tackle in the top 5 and paid him far less.

26) New England Patriots (2-5) – I was told it didn’t matter who the players were for Belichik, he’s a genius! Well, apparently it does and picking up Donte Monkrief will not help.

25) Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) – In my first draft the Eagles were #20 and then I thought about that Dallas game and realized their last two wins are being challenged by my legal teams in the Supreme Court I had to pump the breaks.

24) Detroit Lions (3-4) – After wins over the pathetic Jags and Falcons the Lions crash back to Lionness with another home loss.

23) Atlanta Falcons (2-6) – They have won 2 out of 3 under Raheem Morris and a team giving up 28 points per game has not given up more than 23 in those last 3 games.

22) Carolina Panthers (3-5) – 3 straight losses for Carolina, but Robbie Anderson is on pace for like 1,400 yards receiving. Yes, he was a Jet. They are just terrible.

21) Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) – They have to feel good about the core of that offense with Burrow, Boyd, Higgins and Mixon. Hit the o-line in the draft, defense in free agency and they are in business.

20) Minnesota Vikings (2-5) – I am here to tell you the Vikings are not dead. Their schedule gets real easy and if they can play like they did against the Packers, they could be 7-5… Will that happen? Probably not, but even if the next 5 get them to 5-7 or 6-6 they are in the playoff mix.

19) Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) – Probably too high, but all of their losses are by 7 points or less and I am happy to admit I was wrong about Justin Herbert, kid can sling it!!!

18) San Francisco 49ers (4-4) – If it were a fight they would stop it. What did they do to deserve this mojo? No Jimmy G and no George Kittle… They could tumble hard.

17) Denver Broncos (3-4) – I don’t think they’re this good, I just don’t feel like these are hapless teams give me a choice.

16) Cleveland Browns (5-3) – This team invested the 1st pick of the draft in Baker Mayfield, acquired OBJ and Jarvis Landry, signed Austin Hooper, signed Kareem Hunt and still are averaging less than 200 yards passing a game.

15) Miami Dolphins (4-3) – All of the headlines are about Tua’s 93 yard debut, but what we should be talking about is a Dolphin defense that is #1 in scoring… Just 18.6 points per game.

14) Las Vegas Raiders (4-3) – Derek Carr is completing over 71% of his passes and has 14 TD’s and only 2 INT’s… Why is this guy thought so little of?

13) Chicago Bears (5-3) – Even if the Bears were thinking about going back to Trubisky apparently he is hurt. John Madden always said “if you got two, you got none”… Well maybe the Bears just have none.

12) Los Angeles Rams (5-3) – Cooper Kupp delivered his 2nd 100 yard game of the season last Sunday in Miami, but it took a whopping 21 TARGETS to get there!

11) Indianapolis Colts (5-2) – At some point Phillip Rivers will have to throw to a wide receiver.

10) Tennessee Titans (5-2) – Staggeringly bad play from their third down defense and they can not blame Vic Beasley anymore. Jon Robinson gets high marks for admitting a $9.5-million mistake, but remember, this was HIS mistake.

9) Buffalo Bills (6-2) – Despite the record the Bills have given up one more point than they have scored.

8) Arizona Cardinals (5-2) – DeAndre Hopkins still on pace for 130 receptions this season, I can see why he was such a problem in Houston. Well done Bill O’Brien, well done.

7) New Orleans Saints (5-2) – What in the Antonio Brown is happening to Michael Thomas?

6) Green Bay Packers (5-2) – 4 TD’s for Dalvin Cook on the Vikings first 4 possessions, as Joe Leadingham would say “they just gave it to them”. That is a concern.

5) Baltimore Ravens (5-2) – The have lost to the best two teams the have played (Chiefs & Steelers) surrendering 34 and 28 points in those game. This defense is supposed to be elite and it has not been at the biggest moments.

4) Seattle Seahawks (6-1) – Russell Wilson is a human being, under pressure he can make mistakes, just like every other quarterback. he is NOT just like every other quarterback, but…

3) Tampa Bay Bucs (6-2) – Can Antonio Brown keep it together for 8 games? K-I-T… keep it together, keep it together…

2) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) – I know, two impressive wins over the Titans and Ravens, why aren’t they number one?

1) Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) – Because if they played the Chiefs, I’m picking Kansas City.