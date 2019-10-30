Cory Curtis: Week 9 NFL Power Rankings

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, top, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

It’s the Steve McNair week of the NFL season. That’s right #9!!!

We’ve got ridiculously good and ridiculously bad teams this season, why do they have to keep playing each other!!!???

Here are your Week 9 NFL Power Rankings…

33A. Miami Dolphins (0-7) – Who took the cheese when they went up 14-0 in Pittsburgh? Be honest. Shame on you!

33B. The Bungles (0-8) – The Bungles are winless and top it all off by benching Andy Dalton on his birthday. Nice. Now to see that Ryan Finley isn’t the answer either.

30. Washington Redskins (1-7) – Quesitons about the Dwayne Haskins and the playbook are not good and are about par for this organization.

29. Atlanta Falcons (1-7) – They have the bye week to evaluate where they are at and make changes. The solution, release the kicker. Oy…

28. New York Jets (1-6) – At least there were no ghosts in Jacksonville.

27. New York Giants (2-6) – Daniel Jones had his 1st 300 yard game since his first NFL start. After a fade, he’s bouncing back and that’s a good sign.

26. Denver Broncos (2-6) – How convenient that after ripping conservative play calling that Joe Flacco is suddenly out with a neck injury.

25. Cleveland Browns (2-5) – I saw a stat the other day that basically said every one of their stats this season is worse than last season. So, there’s that.

24. Tampa Bay Bucs (2-5) – They have to be wondering what happened to their season. Missed FG cost them the Giants game and then a big missed call in Nashville. They could easily be 4-3, but they’re not.

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-4-1) – Really have to call the Cards a pleasant surprise at this point. Only 4 interceptions for Kyler Murray thru 8 games, that’s not too shabby.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (3-5) – They fired the Whiz! And they did it after a victory!!!

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4) – They’ve won a few games but they still don’t look like the Pittsburgh Steelers. JuJu’s my guy though, that guy is STRONG.

20. Chicago Bears (3-4) – Now starting at quarterback for your 2020 Chicago Bears…. Marcus Mariota!

19. Oakland Raiders (3-4) – Lost in that AMAZING play by Deshaun Watson that beat them was the obvious hold by the left tackle that wasn’t called, but hey, they’re the Raiders.

18. Detroit Lions (3-3-1) – Matt Stafford is having a huge year! He’s on pace to go well over 4000 yards and throw about 34 touchdowns.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4) – Nothing like back to back games with the Bungles and Jets to right the ship.

16. Tennessee Titans (4-4) – Really impressed with the way they have created more turnovers this season. That secondary is all over the ball. They had 2 INT’s and 9 pass defenses against the Bucs.

15. Carolina Panthers (4-3) – They got pasted at San Francisco, but that’s still just the 1st loss for Kyle Allen who’s 4-1 as starting QB.

14. Buffalo Bills (5-2) – I mean is anyone buying the Bills? Even the Bills mafia really doesn’t… If they were being honest.

13. Philadlephia Eagles (4-4) – National media desperately wants them to be elite, they’re not.

12. Dallas Cowboys (4-3) – Robert Quinn is reborn with 6 sacks this season!

11. Los Angeles Rams (5-3) – Is Cooper Kupp the most underrated receiver in the NFL? I mean, has to be right?

10. Houston Texans (5-3) – They’ve lost JJ Watt for the season with a torn pectoral and they lost Jadeveon Clowney before the season to a broken wallet. Those are 2 big losses.

9. Baltimore Ravens (5-2) – OK, so they’re not a total fraud, but I need to see more. They’ve got New England next and we all get to see what they’re about.

8. Indianapolis Colts (5-2) – Not sexy, but they can block, tackle and win. Looking at the schedule they’ll be 8-2 before their rematch with Houston.

7. Seattle Seahawks (6-2) – OK, now I’m looking at the Squawks schedule and saying who have they beaten? Their best win is a 1 point win over a Rams team that isn’t itself.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) – Matt Moore is playing like he wants his own movie! OK, maybe not, but he’s been way better than any of us expected.

5. Minnesota Vikings (6-2) – I like them! Oh no! Another team that doesn’t have a win over a single team with a winning record.

4. Green Bay Packers (7-1) – OK, I’m from Chicago originally. I loathe the Packers, but that throw Rodgers made Sunday night was just flat out filthy.

3. New Orleans Saints (7-1) – Drew Brees 373 yards, 3 TD’s. He said he was healthy, who are we to argue?

2. San Francisco 49ers (7-0) – Rookie Nick Bosa put on a show against Cats with 3 sacks and an INT!

1. New England Patriots (8-0) – Their 8 opponents have 15 wins, throw out the Bills and the other 7 have 5. How does this happen? How does this team start with the easiest slate in NFL history? I don’t know if it’s true or not, but it has as to be close!!!