Cory Curtis: Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, left, catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

7 weeks in and we have only 1 unbeaten left in the NFL, it’s not the Titans but Tennessee did have a heck of a 7 day run beating both teams that played in the AFC Championship last year.

The Week 8 NFL Power Rankings…

32. Houston Texans (1-6) – The shame the Jaguars must feel for losing to this squad.

31. Detroit Lions (0-7) – In normal circumstances the only winless team would be less, but the Texans make these circumstances less than normal. If they went head to head, I’m picking Detroit.

30. New York Jets (1-5) – When you have to trade FOR Joe Flacco it wreaks a level of desperation not often seen in football circles.

29. Miami Dolphins (1-6) – Tua, Tua, Tua… Um, they have given up 207 points this season, that’s almost 30 a game and that is not the quarterbacks fault.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) – All of their games have been decided by 18 points or less, so they’re right there!

27. New York Giants (2-5) – The Giants win over Carolina was the most stunning to me last week because this Giants team is awful. They are 2-1 against the NFC South though!

26. Carolina Panthers (3-4) – What has happened to this team and Sam Darnold. They’ve lost 4 straight, Darnold got benched and now they are reportedly going in heavy after Deshaun Watson.

25. Washington Football Team (2-5) – Giving up an NFL worst 30 points per game. I thought with Ron Rivera and the pieces on defese this would be a dangerous group. Sometimes I just feel really, really dumb.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) – I would love to have ranked this team lower but Washington just made it impossible. Their scores do not fully illustrate their ineptitude, they have trailed 33-7 and 28-7 in the last 2 games before putting up garbage time points.

23. Seattle Seahawks (2-5) – How on Earth do I have Geno Smith ranked ahead of anyone? He thought he was getting draft 1st overall, he really did and he is TERRIBLE.

22. Denver Broncos (3-4) – So many bad teams, there just are not enough low spots for all of them. Their 3 wins are over teams with a combined 4 victories. Their 4 losses have 17 victories. Congrats Denver, better than the worst!

21. Chicago Bears (3-4) – How does a team lose 38-3 and still get ranked this high. This team desperately needs a change in leadership.

20. San Francisco 49ers (2-4) – Man I love Deebo Samuel. That dude is a straight up football player. 38 rec. 648 yards and 4 TD’s this season, just imagine him on a good team.

19. New England Patriots (3-4) – It pains me to have them this high after wracking up a 2nd win over the Jets, but I am left with no choice. Congrats Tommy Hamer.

18. Atlanta Falcons (3-3) – Arthur Smith has this team at .500. They have beaten terrible teams, yes, but Arthur Smith has them headed in the right direction and that includes getting Kyle Pitts more and more involved. Pitts had 163 yards last week in Miami including a wicked 1 handed catch.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) – The Steelers have a chance to be over .500 after 9 games, but in the last 8 they are going to struggle to win any of them. The 2nd half schedule is brutal and Big Ben is no longer good enough to win those games.

16. Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) – They look totally broke on offense. The offensive line is not good, Patrick Mahomes does not trust his line and he has been extremely sloppy with the ball. Andy Reid will get it fixed, but it’s going to take a few weeks.

15. Minnesota Vikings (3-3) – The Vikes season will be determined in the next 4 weeks.. Cowboys, Chargers, Ravens, Packers… Yeah, good luck.

14. Indianapolis Colts (3-4) – The Colts are getting it together. Carson Wentz is actually playing reasonably well and Michael Pittman is becoming the force they imagined. I know people get tired of the Chris Ballard lovefest, but he did get Pittman and Johnathan Taylor in the same draft.

13. New Orleans Saints (4-2) – Jameis Winston is a box of chocolates, but oooooooh that run defense! Demario Davis is a monster.

12. Cleveland Browns (4-3) – I hate all of the excuses for OBJ. It’s everyone else’s fault that he is not a force anymore. 16 catches on 33 targets is terrible. He has not been “elite” since 2016. That’s 5 years and that’s on him.

11. Baltimore Ravens (5-2) – A 24 point loss at home, a gift win in Detroit and a miracle rally against the Colts. This team should be 3-4, I get they are the Ravens but the National media likes to give 3 teams a pass and the Ravens are one of them.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) – Rich Bisaccia has led them to a pair of wins over two bad teams, now he gets a third in the New York Giants. Still the experience of Bisaccia has to play a role in his ability to nagivate this team thru the Gruden resignation.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) – Coming off of a terrible loss new coach Brandon Staley had a bye week to get things together. This week we’ll be a good chance for Staley to show he’s as good as everyone thinks.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) – After some modest victories the Bungles delivered a headliners dismantling the Ravens. Those who criticized the drafting of Jamar Chase look pretty foolish right now, kid is tearing it up!!! 35 Rec. 754 Yards, 4 TD’s. He’s on pace for over 1831 yards!

7. Buffalo Bills (4-2) – Fantasy play of the week… Tommy Sweeney!!! He’s TE1 with Dawson Knox out with a hand injury.

6. Tennessee Titans (5-2) – How big of a difference does a healthy AJ Brown make? Back to back wins over both teams that played in the AFC Championship last year, that’s how big.

5. Dallas Cowboys (5-1) – 5 straight wins, but only 1 of them over a team with a winning record, do we need to pump the breaks a little here?

4. Green Bay Packers (6-1) – The Packers are rolling, but they have Covid issues, a short week and the Cardinals.

3. Los Angeles Rams (6-1) – Man, just imagine if Jared Goff had beaten them?

2. Tampa Bay Bucs (6-1) – Tom Brady is behind Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen in the MVP odds, bye a bunch. Why? He’s AVERAGING 3 TD passes a game!!!

1. Arizona Cardinals (7-0) – Hard to believe the Cardinals are still undefeated, even harder to believe Chandler Jones hasn’t had a sack since he had 5 in Nashville on opening day!