Cory Curtis: Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

7 weeks in the books and there seems to be more bad than good out there in the NFL with a number of teams (Bears, Browns and Eagles) struggling that no one expected.

So here we go, your Week 8 NFL Power Rankings…

33T. Miami Dolphins (0-6) – Just moving the deck chairs on the Titanic each week.

33T. The Bungles (0-7) – Yes, I’m moving Cincy out of the real world of the NFL. No offensive line, 15-year old head coach and a QB who knows he’s on his way out. They’re like watching that seal in the water when the great white comes flying out of the water at 30 miles per hour to eat him.

30. Atlanta Falcons (1-6) – I didn’t love the Falcons but this is a shocker and no matter how much Arthur Blank doesn’t want to fire Dan Quinn mid-season he owes it to his players to do it because they’ve clearly tuned him out.

29. Washington Redskins (1-6) – Well, if a team like the Titans wants to move up in the draft to get a QB this will be one of the teams to call.

28. New York Jets (1-5) – That was one of the most pitiful performances I’ve ever seen on MNF. How can Darnold swing so wildly in one week?

27. New York Giants (2-5) – How on Earth does Evan Engram catch 1 pass against the Cardinals? Arizona came in as the WORST pass defense in the league against tight ends.

26. Denver Broncos (2-5) – At the end of the day Joe Flacco is Joe Flacco, they need to draft offensive linemen and did I already mention Flacco?

25. Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) – That’s 3 straight losses to teams with losing records and they invented a new way to lose in Nashville. Hi Whiz!

24. Tampa Bay Bucs (2-4) – Best run defense in the league and the worst pass defense… So, if you’ve been waiting to start Corey Davis all week in fantasy football this is your week!!!

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1) – Congrats! 3 straight wins over 3 terrible teams, it’s about to get real for the Cards though with the Saints and 49ers looming.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) – Signs of hope in Pittsburgh! Not enough though.

21. Cleveland Browns (2-4) – OK, they’ve got the Patriots up next, but they may not be dead. Their schedule the rest of the way includes the Bungles 2X, the Steelers 2X, the Dolphins and the Cards. Unless they fall apart they should go on a run.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4) – Gardner Minshew coming down to Earth with back to back games completing under 50% of his passes.

19. Tennessee Titans (3-4) – They got one of the best games of Ryan Tannehill’s career and 3 huge calls to go their way to pull out a 3 point win at home over the struggling Chargers.

Hey, it’s a win.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) – National media still loves this team. It’s not gonig to get any easier with the Bills, Bears, Patriots and Seahawks looming.

17. Detroit Lions (2-3-1) – Defensive genius Matt Patricia’s squad is giving up 26.7 points per game, but he let everyone know Monday it’s not the scheme. Sounds about right.

16. Chicago Bears (3-3) – As a native Chicagoan it just pains me to know Mitch Trubisky is not very good… It pains me even more to see them run the ball only 7 times the entire game. What the hell is happening!???

15. Oakland Raiders (3-3) – They got drubbed at Lambeau but this team is still better than we all expected and Darren Waller is wayyyyy better.

14. Dallas Cowboys (4-3) – Last week they were the 2nd biggest fraud in the NFL, now they’re the biggest, congrats!

13. LA Rams (4-3) – Todd Gurley just isn’t Todd Gurley anymore. 3.8 yards per carry and 5.4 yards per reception. So , now the Rams are not the Rams.

12. Carolina Panthers (4-2) – They’ve scored at least 34 points in 3 of their last 4 games, that is going to be tested the next 3 weeks against the 49ers, Titans and Packers.

11. Buffalo Bills (5-1) – I’m sorry I’m just not convinced. I mean, they were losing in the 4th quarter to the Dolphins. They’re now the 2nd biggest fraud in the NFL.

10. Houston Texans (4-3) – Deshaun Watson can play and he’s got weapons. Kenny Still has only 15 catches, but he’s averaging 19.5 yards per catch!

9. Baltimore Ravens (5-2) – Last week I dubbed them the biggest fraud in the league and I think they took it personally winning in Seattle.

8. Seattle Seahawks (5-2) – A rare home loss for the Squaks, but their numbers are not very good at home this season. They’re just 2-2 and both wins are by 1 point.

7. Indianapolis Colts (4-2) – This game is still won in the trenches and their trenches are really good. Jacoby Brissett has only been sacked 7 times in 6 games. That’s making it a lot easier to play that position.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) – Sounds like Pat Mahomes will recover from the foot injury sooner rather than later. Has Damien Williams been the biggest disappointment of the fantasy football season? Asking for a friend 😉

5. Minnesota Vikings (5-2) – Everyone said Kirk Cousins was trash and couldn’t play, he’s thrown for 976 yards the last 3 weeks with 10 TD’s and 1 INT. Do you like that!!!???

4. Green Bay Packers (5-1) – Showdown time in Kansas City on Sunday Night Football!! Aaron Rodgers vs. Matt Moore? Not quite the same feels are they?

3. New Orleans Saints (6-1) – Even without Drew Brees Michael Thomas is still on pace to top 1500 yards this season.

2. San Francisco 49ers (6-0) – OK, I’m getting on board with a defense that has given up only 10 points in its last 3 games.

1. New England Patriots (7-0) – It looks like the best defense in the league, but when will they play a team with an actual offense? Still some prove it there believe it or not?