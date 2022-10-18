After a week of upsets in the NFL there is sure to be a shake up!

Your Week 7 NFL Power Rankings…

32. Carolina Panthers (1-5) – I’m pretty confident we know who is picking first. So there’s that.

31. Houston Texans (1-3-1) – There is hope in Houston! The Texans have finally fired Jack Easterby, now can Cal McNair fire himself?

30. Chicago Bears (2-4) -It’s just really painful to watch.

29. Washington Commanders (2-4) – Ron Rivera may have pointed the finger at Carson Wentz, but it was Wentz own finger that took him out.

28. Detroit Lions (1-4) – You only get to pick in the top 5 so many times. Do the Lions go QB with that pick next year because they can or is more defense on the way?

27. Denver Broncos (2-4) – The Broncos just need to face facts and fire Nathaniel Hackett now and see if there is a competent head coach somewhere on their staff.

26. Arizona Cardinals (2-4) – I’ll never forget that Kliff Kingsbury draft day photo from his house. That house was beautiful. I think Kliff is going to be spending a lot more time there soon.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) – Mitch Trubisky is usually good for a revenge game, just not two of them.

24. Cleveland Browns (2-4) – The players and the coaches change, but the record and ownership remains the same.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) – Are they better? Sure. But, the AFC South favorite talk after 2 or 3 games was absurd. Duval!

22. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) – We went into the season thinking the AFC West was the best division in football. After 6 games we think this division may have the 3 worst head coaches in the league.

21. New Orleans Saints (2-4) – Is it me or has Michael Thomas played like 2 games in the last 3 years. I looked it up, he’s played 12 games in the last 3 years.

20. Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) – I want to rank them lower, but in honor Bill Parcells “you are what your record says you are” I have them here.

19. Los Angeles Rams (3-3) – That offensive line is a hot mess and it didn’t get any better with the loss of ANOTHER left tackle.

18. Seattle Seahawks (3-3) – The defense finally showed up! If that continues they could win some games.

17. New England Patriots (3-3) – I love this Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones controversy. I got all sorts of Patriot hate for my lack of respect for Jones, we will see how much Bill Belichick has for him.

16. Green Bay Packers (3-3) – Maybe they just are not very good? They didn’t just lose the last two games, they lost both of them all day long.

15. San Francisco 49ers (3-3) – I thought they Niners were fraudulent headed to Atlanta and was proven correct!

14. Titans South (3-3) – The Atlanta Falcons were my called shot last week and are one of the great stories of this season. Marcus Mariota is still healthy after 6 games and was almost perfect last week at 13 for 14 hitting another former Titan MyCole Pruitt for a touchdown.

13. Miami Dolphins (3-3) – Supposedly Tua is coming back this week. Yeah, I know everyone is thinking the same thing. I hope he is ok.

12. Tampa Bay Bucs (3-3) – Are the Bucs in trouble? The offensive line isn’t very good and is Tom Brady as focused on greatness as much as he use to be? Why is Robert Kraft getting married during football season BTW? SMH

11. New York Jets (4-2) – I am trying to figure out how Zach Wilson can be this bad and the Jets put up this many points? I mean, this a greater mystery than sphynx.

10. Baltimore Ravens (3-3) – For years we have seen the Ravens close teams out with a physical run game and a fierce pass rush. Where are they?

9. Tennessee Titans (3-2) – Huge opportunity to complete the season sweep of the Colts here in week 6 and grab command of the AFC South.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) – I really do not care what their record is Joe Burrow, Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins make them a nightmare for everyone.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) – Yeah, I’m pinching my nose on this one. They need Keenan Allen back and so does my fantasy team the Chocolate Squirrels.

6. New York Giants (5-1) – No one, including myself, wants to say this team is really this good. Maybe, not this good, but they keep playing and they win and that last part is reallllllly important.

5. Minnesota Vikings (5-1) – They are the team no one is talking about and their only loss is to the Eagles so maybe we should. Justin Jefferson is on pace for 1,850 yards, I have a hunch he hits 2,000.

4. Dallas Cowboys (4-2) – They did not wilt when they fell behind in Philly, they made mistakes but battled back into the fourth quarter. I actually left that game feeling even better about them. Now, how will Dak look this week when he returns?

3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) – They went to the wire with the Bills, they are just fine.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) – Survived a tough test against that Cowboy defense and Jalen Hurts looks like he is in the MVP chase for the long haul.

1. Buffalo Bills (5-1) – They look like a team of destiny and a team that expects to be playing in February.