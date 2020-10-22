Cory Curtis: Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

Here we are in Week 7 of the NFL and the contenders and pretenders are starting to separate, some are more surprising than others…
Here you go gang, my Week 7 NFL Power Rankings…
110. Adam Gase Taco Eyes (0-6) – Yes, I’m blaming every loss the rest of the way on this head coach who somehow still has a job.
31. New York Giants (1-5) – Yeah, they beat TWFT but, let’s face it. They still just are not good.
30. Washington Football Team (1-5) – The NFC East is impossibly bad. I saw the over/under to win the Division is now only 6.5. Can you imagine winning a division at 6-10 or 6-9-1? Could happen.
29. Dallas Cowboys (2-4) – That performance Monday night was so putrid it literally had a fan in tears after the game. I guess that whole “blessing in disguise” thing didn’t work out the way Tony Dungy suggested.
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) – Remember when the Jags started 1-0 and we were all so impressed and said “so much for tanking for Trevor”? Yeah, they’re in the hunt and Gardner Minshew might just be a very competent backup and there’s nothing wrong with that.
27. Minnesota Vikings (1-5) – I mean, what the hell?
26. The Bungles (1-4-1) – Stealing defeat from the jaws of victory. A classic bad team move. When you lead 21-0 you find a way to win that one.
25. Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) – Valiant rally against Baltimore and discovering they have something in Travis Fulgham. He has 16 rec. 227 yards and 2 TD’s over the last 2 games.
24. Atlanta Falcons (1-5) – Undefeated in the Raheem Morris era.
23. Houston Texans (1-5) – As soon as they get Derrick Henry’s foot print off their back they might be ok.
22. Detroit Lions (2-3) – Beating the Jags does not mean all is well, but getting D’Andre Swift going is a positive.
21. Denver Broncos (2-3) – Drew Lock threw 2 4th quarter INT’s and they still managed to win in Foxboro. That’s likely discovering life on Mars.
20. New England Patriots (2-3) – This team is exactly what I thought it was. If Cam Newton Does not have huge games they can not win.
19. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4) – They may be 1-4, but they are fun to watch. I even picked up Justin Herbert in fantasy!
18. Miami Dolphins (3-3) – I know Ryan Fitzpatrick is not the future of this team, but why the rush to make the change?
17. Carolina Panthers (3-3) – Saints, Bucs and Chiefs in 3 of their next 4. Yikes!
16. San Francisco (3-3) – I don’t get all of the Jimmy G hate. He took this team to the Super Bowl did he not?
15. Cleveland Browns (4-2) – They’ve played really 2 good teams and been housed by both of them. They’re bordering on fraud status.
14. Buffalo Bills (4-2) – What happened with Quinton Spain? Out 2 games with a foot problem and released… Is Josh Allen still an MVP candidate? Asking for a friend.
13. Arizona Cardinals (4-2) – They have not played against a single team with a winning record at this point. They still have plenty to prove.
12. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) – How do they handle success? Maybe more important this week is how do they handle a Bucs defense that embarrassed Aaron Rodgers?
11. Indianapolis Colts (4-2) – Their success seems to be completely Phillip Rivers dependent and at this point, that is problematic.
10. Los Angeles Rams (4-2) – All 4 wins against the NFC East, they’re on FRAUD alert.
9. Chicago Bears (5-1) – Really unsexy, but impossible to ignore the back to back wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina. Khalil Mack is heating up, 4.5 sacks & 6.5 TFL.
8. New Orleans Saints (3-2) – Michael Thomas is on the way back. Xmas in October for Drew Brees.
7. Green Bay Packers (5-1) – From 1 to 7 in a heartbeat. 38 unanswered points in Tampa, that’s walking the plank.
6. Tampa Bay Bucs (4-2) – Brady gets the headlines but that #1 ranked defense is the star of the show. They’re a contender.
5. Baltimore Ravens (5-1) – Washington, Cincy & Philly the last 3 weeks. That’s a nice confident boost. Now it’s time for the “varsity”. They’ve got a bye, then Pittsburgh, Indy, New England and the Titans.
4. Seattle Seahawks (5-0) – 33.8 points per game, that’s #1 in the NFL.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) – Big, nasty, physical on both sides of the ball. #2 ranked defense in the NFL and #1 with 24 sacks. Buckle up your chin straps.
2. Tennessee Titans (5-0) – Adversity does not build character it reveals it and this teams character is outstanding. 2 wins in the wake of the Covid outbreak and finding a way in every close game. Oh and Derrick Henry continues to be a “Manimal” (thanks Marcus Spears)
1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) – Clyde Edwards Helaire has not intention of stepping aside to anyone.