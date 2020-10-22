Cory Curtis: Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) knocks down Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Here we are in Week 7 of the NFL and the contenders and pretenders are starting to separate, some are more surprising than others…

Here you go gang, my Week 7 NFL Power Rankings…

110. Adam Gase Taco Eyes (0-6) – Yes, I’m blaming every loss the rest of the way on this head coach who somehow still has a job.

31. New York Giants (1-5) – Yeah, they beat TWFT but, let’s face it. They still just are not good.

30. Washington Football Team (1-5) – The NFC East is impossibly bad. I saw the over/under to win the Division is now only 6.5. Can you imagine winning a division at 6-10 or 6-9-1? Could happen.

29. Dallas Cowboys (2-4) – That performance Monday night was so putrid it literally had a fan in tears after the game. I guess that whole “blessing in disguise” thing didn’t work out the way Tony Dungy suggested.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) – Remember when the Jags started 1-0 and we were all so impressed and said “so much for tanking for Trevor”? Yeah, they’re in the hunt and Gardner Minshew might just be a very competent backup and there’s nothing wrong with that.

27. Minnesota Vikings (1-5) – I mean, what the hell?

26. The Bungles (1-4-1) – Stealing defeat from the jaws of victory. A classic bad team move. When you lead 21-0 you find a way to win that one.

25. Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) – Valiant rally against Baltimore and discovering they have something in Travis Fulgham. He has 16 rec. 227 yards and 2 TD’s over the last 2 games.

24. Atlanta Falcons (1-5) – Undefeated in the Raheem Morris era.

23. Houston Texans (1-5) – As soon as they get Derrick Henry’s foot print off their back they might be ok.

22. Detroit Lions (2-3) – Beating the Jags does not mean all is well, but getting D’Andre Swift going is a positive.

21. Denver Broncos (2-3) – Drew Lock threw 2 4th quarter INT’s and they still managed to win in Foxboro. That’s likely discovering life on Mars.

20. New England Patriots (2-3) – This team is exactly what I thought it was. If Cam Newton Does not have huge games they can not win.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4) – They may be 1-4, but they are fun to watch. I even picked up Justin Herbert in fantasy!

18. Miami Dolphins (3-3) – I know Ryan Fitzpatrick is not the future of this team, but why the rush to make the change?

17. Carolina Panthers (3-3) – Saints, Bucs and Chiefs in 3 of their next 4. Yikes!

16. San Francisco (3-3) – I don’t get all of the Jimmy G hate. He took this team to the Super Bowl did he not?

15. Cleveland Browns (4-2) – They’ve played really 2 good teams and been housed by both of them. They’re bordering on fraud status.

14. Buffalo Bills (4-2) – What happened with Quinton Spain? Out 2 games with a foot problem and released… Is Josh Allen still an MVP candidate? Asking for a friend.

13. Arizona Cardinals (4-2) – They have not played against a single team with a winning record at this point. They still have plenty to prove.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) – How do they handle success? Maybe more important this week is how do they handle a Bucs defense that embarrassed Aaron Rodgers?

11. Indianapolis Colts (4-2) – Their success seems to be completely Phillip Rivers dependent and at this point, that is problematic.

10. Los Angeles Rams (4-2) – All 4 wins against the NFC East, they’re on FRAUD alert.

9. Chicago Bears (5-1) – Really unsexy, but impossible to ignore the back to back wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina. Khalil Mack is heating up, 4.5 sacks & 6.5 TFL.

8. New Orleans Saints (3-2) – Michael Thomas is on the way back. Xmas in October for Drew Brees.

7. Green Bay Packers (5-1) – From 1 to 7 in a heartbeat. 38 unanswered points in Tampa, that’s walking the plank.

6. Tampa Bay Bucs (4-2) – Brady gets the headlines but that #1 ranked defense is the star of the show. They’re a contender.

5. Baltimore Ravens (5-1) – Washington, Cincy & Philly the last 3 weeks. That’s a nice confident boost. Now it’s time for the “varsity”. They’ve got a bye, then Pittsburgh, Indy, New England and the Titans.

4. Seattle Seahawks (5-0) – 33.8 points per game, that’s #1 in the NFL.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) – Big, nasty, physical on both sides of the ball. #2 ranked defense in the NFL and #1 with 24 sacks. Buckle up your chin straps.

2. Tennessee Titans (5-0) – Adversity does not build character it reveals it and this teams character is outstanding. 2 wins in the wake of the Covid outbreak and finding a way in every close game. Oh and Derrick Henry continues to be a “Manimal” (thanks Marcus Spears)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) – Clyde Edwards Helaire has not intention of stepping aside to anyone.