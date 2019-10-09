Cory Curtis: Week 6 NFL Power Rankings

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots’ Tom Brady celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas. Brady has signed his two-year contract extension with the Patriots that will give him a $28 million signing […]

Wednesday is here and with it another round of NFL Power Rankings.

The good news is with an odd number of weeks behind us I’m not drowning in 2-2 teams…

34. Miami Dolphins (0-4) – If the Dolphins had a chance to win a game this season, this is it, having said that, I still give them virtually no chance to win.

31. Washington (0-5) – Winless, fired the head coach and actually have wondering if Miami can beat them. That about covers it.

30. CIncinnati Bengals (0-5) – They failed to beat the hapless Cardinals at home. That’s a bad look for a bad team with a horrific offensive line.

29. New York Jets (0-4) – Sam Darnold now has a normal size spleen and they have a more normal chance of winning.

28. Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1) – With their next two against the Falcons and Giants could this team actually hit .500? If it does will NFL execs fall all over themselves to hire people Cliff Kingsbury knows?

27. PIttsburgh Steelers (1-4) – They already were not very good and now Mason Rudolph’s brain is a mashed potato.

26. Denver Broncos (1-4) – Von Miller has only 2 sacks (for now) and they’re giving up over 126 yards rushing a game. Can the Titans actually take advantage of it?

25. Atlanta Falcons (1-4) – They just look broken.

24. Cleveland Browns (2-3) – Speaking of broken, that was a pathetic performance on MNF. Guess what? Baker Mayfield isn’t very good without protection either.

23. New York Giants (2-3) – They really need Saquan Barkley back, but that won’t matter against New England, so just let him sit… Even though he’s on my fantasy team.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) – Is the Whisenhunt effect finally taking hold? This team also looks like something’s wrong, but I can’t tell you what. They’re not scoring like they should, but I don’t think it’s because of Melvin Gordon. Guess we’ll find out if I’m wrong.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) – They’ve got the Saints this week, but then the schedule softens and they should be 4-4 for the 2nd half. Can they hold things together?

20. Tennessee Titans (2-3) – Marcus Mariota is on pace to be sacked 70 times. Yeah, that’s a lot and no, they’re not all his fault. The defense has been solid, except for the Red Zone and one good 4th quarter gash a game.

19. Tampa Bay Bucs (2-3) – This team should be 3-2 and it looks like Bruce Arians is getting it done. 2nd year man Ronald Jones is starting to emerge as a legitimate NFL running back.

18. Oakland Raiders (3-2) – Back to back wins over the Colts and Bears. Not even I can make fun of them. Benson Mayowa has 4.5 sacks. No, I never heard of him either.

17. Baltimore Ravens (3-2) – The most over-hyped team in the NFL.

16. Detroit Lions (2-1-1) – Packers and Vikings up next, they can prove to me they’ve got some juice this year.

15. Carolina Panthers (3-2) – Not only are they 3-0 since Kyle Allen took over at QB, but they’re averaging 29 points per game. Christian McCaffrey is on pace to crush Chris Johnson’s single season yardage record with 2,700 yards.

14. Minnesota Vikings (3-2) – A win over the Giants doesn’t mean everything is all better. It was good to see Adam Thielen getting the ball again.

13.Houston Texans (3-2) – Deshaun Watson blew up against Atlanta, but he’s still be sacked 18 times with all of those changes up front. It’s like a ticking bomb waiting to go off.

12. Chicago Bears (3-2) – That’s a VERY disappointing loss to the Raiders. Allen Robinson is starting to look like a 1,000 yard receiver again.

11. Buffalo Bills (4-1) – Yep, they won and dropped down a spot. That was a gift victory and as tough as their defense is their offense isn’t good enough for the long run.

10. Indianapolis Colts (3-2) – This team just doesn’t look like the Colts. A dominant offensive line and that defense was fast and physical in Kansas City.

9. Dallas Cowboys (3-2) – They’re 3-0 against horrible teams, 0-2 against good teams… So, the Cowboys are somewhere in the middle.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) – A lot of “experts” love this team. They’re getting it together and they’re averaging 28 points a game but they’ve got a 6 week gauntlet in front of them.

7. San Francisco 49ers (4-0) – They’re off to a nice start but I’ll believe they’re better than the Rams if they beat them this Sunday.

6. Los Angeles Rams (3-2) – Speaking of those Rams, they just don’t look the same do they? That’s expert analysis!!!

5. Seattle Seahawks (4-1) – Russell Wilson is one of the most underrated superstars around.

4. Green Bay Packers (4-1) – I may hate the Packers, but man did they put it on the Cowboys in Dallas. If Aaron Jones can stay healthy they’re really in business.

3. New Orleans Saints (4-1) – Probably the most impressive resume in the league. The only team they’ve played with a losing record is Tampa and the Bucs are a missed chip shot away from 3-2.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) – They’re removed from the thrown and is Pat Mahomes actually human? Just 1 TD pass in the last 2 weeks. I didn’t think it was possible.

1. New England Patriots (5-0) – This has to be the least impressive resume in NFL history. They’ve beaten the Bills and 4 teams a combined 1-17.