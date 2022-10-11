Happy Tuesday, I know it is your favorite day of the week and there is one reason why.

It is time for my Week 6 NFL Power Rankings…

32. Carolina Panthers (1-4) – How bad is bad? When you are willing to pay $40-million to cut your head off.

31. Detroit Lions (1-4) – How did a team so full of fight turn in that? Shutout in New England destroyed by Baily Zappe.

30. Houston Texans (1-3-1) – They are to the Jags what they Jags are to the Colts, inexplicable, frustration.

29. Washington Commanders (1-4) – It took 5 weeks for Ron Rivera to realize that he is going to be done in by another quarterback who can not win. That was an epic one word take down.

28. Chicago Bears (2-3) – They showed some fight in Minnesota and Justin Fields are at least headed in the right direction the last 3 weeks.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) – Well, for everyone who thought Kenny Pickett was the answer to all of their shortcomings it is time to look for another lottery ticket.

26. Denver Broncos (2-3) – I never dreamed I would see Russell Wilson play as horribly as he did. Also, Denver just need to pull the plug on Nathaniel Hackett who is in completely over his head.

25. Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) – I can honestly say I do not believe I have ever seen a team play that poorly and win.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) – How is that bandwagon looking after another lackluster performance from Trevor Lawrence? 0 TD’s, 2 INT’s at home against Houston.

23. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) – I have heard a lot of talk about the best (1-4) team ever. What did Bill Parcells say?

22. Atlanta Falcons (2-3) – They are not good enough to beat the Bucs, Tom Brady and the officials. C’mon guys what did Arthur do to deserve that?

21. Arizona Cardinals (2-3) – Kliff Kingsbury has moved to the front of the pack in the next coach to be fired sweepstakes.

20. New England Patriots (2-3) – So who is the QB? Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones? Could be a real question.

19. Seattle Seahawks (2-3) – They are not Detroit, but that defense is bad. They have from Legion of Boom to Legion of Bust.

18. Cleveland Browns (2-3) – What did Tom Brady say? I see a lot of bad football being played. I guess that’s why the Browns are 18th.

17. Miami Dolphins (3-2) – All of the talk centers on Tua, Tyreek and the offense, but the defense just is not good enough.

16. Los Angeles Rams (2-3) – They are a HOT MESS! That offensive line is dreadful and I am not sure if Matt Stafford finishes the season.

15. New Orleans Saints (2-3) – Alvin Kamara makes a defense and now the Saints have to hope Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas will too.

14. New York Jets (3-2) – When was the last time the Giants and Jets had winning records after 5 weeks? Regardless of how they got there it’s been a while.

13. New York Giants (4-1) – I know they are 4-1, I know what Parcells said and I know they just beat the Packers. I also know what their roster looks like. Brian Daboll is showing just how awful Joe Judge was.

12. San Francisco 49ers (3-2) – Their defense has been spectacular, but their schedule has been spectacularly easy to start the season. They still have a lot to prove against quality competition.

11. Tennessee Titans (3-2) – The Titans ranked 30th in offense and 26th in defense so how in the world are 3-2? They 12 for 13 in Red Zone possessions, have a +3 turnover margin the last 3 weeks and are humming along at 27% on 3rd down defense.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) – Broncos, Seahawks and Falcons coming up. They have the chance to stack some wins.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) – They are the anit-Titans. 3 losses all by 3 points or less.

8. Green Bay Packers (3-2) – They are just a tick under 20 points per game. You can not pay your quarterback a billion dollars and get that kind of output.

7. Tompa Bay Bucs (3-2) – They are just a tick over 20 points per game. Oh, remember all of the Julio Jones love? He has played in 2 games. He is right on track.

6. Baltimore Ravens (3-2) – Their RB’s average only 89 YPG, but Lamar Jackson averages 74 YPG, so there is that.

5. Minnesota Vikings (4-1) – A very anonymous team and I find it troubling that back to back teams in the top 10 wear purple.

4. Dallas Cowboys (4-1) – First off, Micah Parsons 6 sacks and 7 TFL’s on his way to defensive player of the year. Second, swallow your pride and give the ball to Tony Pollard!!! It is simple math 5.6>3.8 YPG.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) – Still unbeaten behind Jalen Hurts. Do not get me wrong, I think they are good, but they also have played a soft schedule and need some prove it games. Their opponents are a combined 9-16.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) – Spotted the Raiders a 17-0 lead and still won. Pretty big game next week.

1. Buffalo Bills (4-1) – Their four victories have come by an average of 23 PPG. Sunday they were the Hulk and the Steelers were Loki.