Cory Curtis: Week 6 NFL Power Rankings

NFL Power Rankings time for Week 6 in the NFL and this poll is a first for me. The #1 team last week lost their hold on number one despite winning…

Here ya go.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) – Even worse than Urban Meyer’s in game coaching were his post game answers. Duval!

31. Houston Texans (1-4) – David Culley might be the NFL Coach of the Year for making this dumpster fire as competitive as it has been.

30. Detroit Lions (0-5) – Coaches preach do not get too high or too low and here we have an NFL head coach weeping inconsolably in his post game presser. It’s week 5.

29. New York Giants (1-4) – Danny Dimes gets knocked into next week, Saquan Barkley’s ankle looks like it tripled in side and no Kenny Golloday is not only being ignored in the offense, he’s hurt. Go Giants!

28. New York Jets (1-4) – If I had to sit in a dunking booth I think I would want Zach Wilson to be the one throwing at the target. I’m confident I would be dry after 10 throws.

27. Miami Dolphins (1-4) – I have a few of them, but this team is the early winner for my most disappointing team.

26. New England Patriots (2-3) – NO, I will not reward them for barely getting by a horrific Texans team. They have beaten and the Texans and Jets and not convincingly. They also gave up 300 yards to Davis Mills.

25. Washington Football Team (2-3) – Also in contention for “most disappointing team”. They gave up 4 TD’s to Jameis Winston when I told everyone to bench him. I draw the line at publicly humiliating my fantasy picks!

24. Seattle Seahawks (2-3) – Remember when Geno Smith was shocked he did not go 1st overall in the NFL Draft. That was one of the weirdest draft stories EVER! Equally weird, he is still in the league and now he is starting.

23. Indianapolis Colts (1-4) – Frank Reich deserved to lose that game the moment he played for a field goal with a hurt kicker.

22. Atlanta Falcons (2-3) – Not surprising to see Arthur Smith starting to get more out of a subpar roster. His use of Cordarelle Patterson could be as productive of a coaching job as there is in the league.

21. Philadelpha Eagles (2-3) – I know everyone loves Jalen Hurts, but his QBR is 37.2, that is not great.

20. Chicago Bears (3-2) – As a lifelong Bears fan I am stunned by this record. The big fear is the Bears win just enough games to retain Matt Nagy.

19. San Francisco 49ers (2-3) – I had a 49er fan tell me today that Jimmy G. is dead to him. He took them to a Super Bowl and while he is not Brady I think the disdain for Garoppolo is a little strong.

18. Denver Broncos (3-2) – We know who the Broncos are now. Good enough to beat bad teams, not good enough to beat good ones.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) – That was a collapse against the Bears, is parting ways with Gruden enough to get the team pointed back in the right direction? If not they could be sitting on 3 wins for a while.

16. Minnesota Vikings (2-3) – So what happened to Adam Thielen, someone’s fantasy team needs more than 2 catches from him.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) – Nice bounce back win last week for Big Ben, if he can go vertical at all it is going to make the Steelers a much tougher team even with JuJu out Claypool and Johnson are a tough matchup.

14. Carolina Panthers (3-2) – Trying to wrap my head around that loss to the Eagles and was that the real Sam Darnold? Was the first four weeks just a mirage?

13. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) – Giving up an NFL worst 32.6 points per game. That makes the 2020 Titans defense look like the Steel Curtain!

12. New Orleans Saints (3-2) – I’m still not sure who the Saints and Jameis Winston really are.

11. Tennessee Titans (3-2) – Derrick Henry is carrying this team, but can he keep up his record shattering pace that has him headed for 480 carries this season? He is playing great football, but he is having to work a whole lot harder, his yards per carry is down .9 from last year going from 5.4 to 4.5.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) – They celebrated 4-1, but they were not 4-1. Also, if you give Mason Crosby 3 chances to beat you it is probably going to happen eventually.

9. Baltimore Ravens (4-1) – They are like 3 plays away from being 1-4. This team is walking an unimaginably thin tight rope.

8. Cleveland Browns (3-2) – Baker Mayfield vs. Kyler Murray this week in a showdown of Oklahoma QB’s!

7. Green Bay Packers (4-1) – Despite the 4-1 record the Packers are (-2) in scoring this season.

6. Los Angeles Rams (4-1) – If you think the Rams should be higher, do not worry, they will be moving up. The next 3 weeks they have the Giants, Lions and Texans. So, yeah, the Rams will be 7-1.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) – Where did this Mike Williams come from? He is on pace for 105 catches and 1600 yards!!! With Austin Eckler also having a career year you have to give a lot of the credit to young head coach Brandon Staley.

4. Tampa Bay Bucs (4-1) – 15 TD passes already for Tom Brady who is absolutely showing NO signs of slowing down. Really not fair to the mortals out there.

3. Dallas Cowboys (4-1) – The Cowboys offense is rolling at a whopping 32 points per game!!! Also, while Dak gets all of the headlines they are 2nd in the NFL rushing the football at 172 yards per game.

2. Arizona Cardinals (5-0) – The NFL’s only unbeaten drops out of the top spot despite another victory because if they played Buffalo I would pick the Bills.

1. Buffalo Bills (4-1) -#1 in scoring offense and scoring defense. I thought this team was the best team in the league coming into the season and outside of that week 1 hiccup they absolutely have been.