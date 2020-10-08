Cory Curtis: Week 5 NFL Power Rankings

It’s week 5 in the NFL and unfortunately it’s been a little crazy here at News 2 so my NFL Power Rankings are a little late and will be a little more brief, but here they are!

91. NY Jets (0-4) – They were 90 but losing to some guy I never heard of and then turning to Joe Flacco warrants a drop.

31. New York Giants (0-4) – Could The Meadowlands see 16 road victories this season? Yeah, that’s on the table.

30. Washington Football Team (1-3) – Ron Rivera getting in line for Trevor Lawrence. Dwayne Haskins in line for another team.

29. Atlanta Falcons (0-4) – Yep, season over.

28. Houston Texans (0-4) – Hearts broke all over the AFC South with the firing of Bill O’Brien.

27. Denver Broncos (1-3) – Who’s left?

26. Miami Dolphins (1-3) – How many times will we fall for Ryan Fitzpatrick?

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) – Giving up over 29 points per game doesn’t work, I guess that’s what happens when you lose Campbell, Ramsey, Ngakoue, Smith and more in the course of two years.

24. Dallas Cowboys (1-3) – A miracle finish from 0-4. Defense astoundingly bad.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) – Kind of painful to watch.

22. Detroit Lions (1-3) – I want to rank them lower, but with so many bad teams how do I?

21. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) – Joe Burrow continues to impress, hopefully he survives.

20. Minnesota Vikings (1-3) – Meh.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) – Justin Herbert is squaring off against Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Drew Brees in his first 3 starts. That’s something to tell the grandkids about.

18. Chicago Bears (3-1) – Yep, Nick Foles isn’t the answer either.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) – It started so well, now they’re headed for 2-3. They’ve got the Chiefs.

16. Carolina Panthers (2-2) – Like the Bengals, not a great team, but more fun to watch than most.

15. Arizona Cardinals (2-2) – After back to back losses X-Mas comes early… The New York Jets and Joe Flacco in week 5.

14. San Francisco 49ers (2-2) – Deebo Samuel is back.

13. New England Patriots (2-2) – if Bill Belichick is a genius why did he start Brian Hoyer?

12. Indianapolis Colts (3-1) – Lots of good stuff here, just not sure Phillip Rivers is part of it.

11. Cleveland Browns (3-1) – Establish the run, creative play calling, players making plays… Good stuff.

10. New Orleans Saints (2-2) – Back in the win column and quite a bounce back against the Lions.

9. Tennessee Titans (3-0) – The product they will put on the field Sunday, if they play, is not 9th. So many players on the Covid list.

8. Los Angeles Rams (3-1) – Not impressive last week, but they won.

7. Tampa Bay Bucs (3-1) -3 straight wins and 5 TD’s from Tom Brady last week.

6. Buffalo Bills (4-0) – I still can’t say anything bad about them.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) – They’re mad, well I’m all broken up about it.

4. Seattle Seahawks (4-0) – When your worst game is 31 points on offense you’re living right.

3. Baltimore Ravens (3-1) – Running wild again averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

2. Green Bay Packers (4-0) – Aaron Rodgers deserves the headlines, but Zadarius Smith is a baller.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) – Are they better than last year? The defense is.

