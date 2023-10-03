Hey gang I’m back!!! And it looks like, so are the Titans after that pasting of the ‘Bungles’.

Let’s see where they land in the Week 5 NFL Power Rankings…

320. Chicago Bears (0-4) – No, that’s not typo. If the NFL had relegation they deserve it. Matt Eberflus deserves to be fired, sooner rather than later.

31. Denver Broncos (1-3) – Please do not take joy in that pathetic win in Chicago.

30. New York Giants (1-3) – How did this team take this big of a step backward? A year ago Brian Daboll was the quarterback whisperer, now he’s whispering that he needs a new QB.

29. Carolina Panthers (0-4) – Yeah, they are bad, but the have a much better excuse than the 3 clown shows behind them. They will not publicly question their choice at quarterback, but privately they have to be watching CJ Stroud and wondering.

28. New England Patriots (1-3) – Again, this is not a good team and Bill Belichick was only a genius with Brady at the helm. Oh, and where are all of the Pats fans who came after me with how AWESOME Mac Jones is this summer. That performance was pathetic.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) – I feel like we are just counting down the days until Josh McDaniels is fired. Aidan O’Connell has the rest of the season to convince them not to draft a quarterback in the 1st round.

26. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) – Yes, my Super Bowl pick looks absolutely dreadful to start the season. They have no ability to stretch the field with Burrow hurting and in Nashville they look like they rolled over in the 1st half.

25. Arizona Cardinals (1-3) – It’s really impossible to be negative about Josh Dobbs and a team that continues to show more fight than it should.

24. Minnesota Vikings (1-3) – Their loan win was a comeback at Carolina, so this might be a little high and it’s shocking. This team won how many games last year? 13!!!! OMG holy shnikies!

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) – They got rolled in Houston.

22. Washington Commanders (2-2) – This might be one of the softest schedules in NFL history to start the year. They have wins over the Cardinals and Broncos, who are both bad and now they have the Bears, Falcons and Giants. If Ron Rivera is not at least 4-3 he could be in some trouble.

21. Atlanta Falcons (2-2) – 11 sacks, 1 TD, 2 INT’s and only 13 points the last 2 weeks combined for Desmond Ridder. Are they sure Mariota was the problem?

20. New Orleans Saints (2-2) – Look, I know Jameis Winston is what he is, but he might be better than an injured Derek Carr.

19. New York Jets (1-3) – I don’t know if I can live in a world where Zach Wilson isn’t horrible. He wasn’t against the Chiefs and I felt like I was trapped in some NFL Bizzaro world.

18. Los Angeles Rams (2-2) – This team continues to be a really pleasant surprise. I had no clue about Kyren Williams. He is why RB’s don’t get paid. A 5th round pick in 2022 and he is getting it done with 6 TD’s in four games. The numbers are not eye popping though.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) – I am convinced Brandon Staley is trying to get fired. No one tries harder to steal defeat from the jaws of victory like this team.

16-13. The AFC South (2-2) – You pick any order you want. The Colts are scrappy, the Texans and CJ Stroud are way better than expected, are these the Titans and the Jags are not dominant.

12. Green Bay Packers (2-2) – They got hit in the mouth by the Lions, it will be interesting to see how they respond. If not for a 17 point comeback against the Saints without Derek Carr they’re 1-3. Maybe they are more mediocre than good?

11. Tampa Bay Bucs (3-1) – They have 3 wins or 3 teams with a combined 3 victories. Still, they look to be the best team in a bad division. I think the NFL is better with Baker Mayfield in it and his 7 TD’s and 2 INT’s is a pretty good start to the season.

10. Cleveland Browns (2-2) – I can not overreact to them losing with a backup QB. Let us see who they are when Watson gets back.

9. Seattle Seahawks (3-1) – Man, every time I see and then hear from Pete Carroll I just hope I can be 70 percent of what he is at 72. So much energy and so much passion.

8. Baltimore Ravens (3-1) – Used 3 turnovers against a backup quarterback to dominate the Browns. They still put up 296 yards of offense which is normally “OK”, but against the Browns that is putting in work.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) – It really looks like a a lack of true weapons is holding this team back. Andy Reid may be a genius but not even he can turn mediocre or underachieving wide receivers into stars.

6. Detroit Lions (3-1) – I was going to put the Chiefs here until I remembered who beat them on opening day. They ripped the Packers in Lambeau. For that, they get my thanks and a spot in the top 6!

5. Miami Dolphins (3-1) – They came crashing back to Earth after that 70 point bomb on the Broncos. I really like this team, they way it’s built and the way it attacks, but the AFC East still runs through Buffalo.

4. Dallas Cowboys (3-1) – Stop doing this team Dallas, just stop! Mike McCarthy hands the genius the worst loss of his career and for 3 of 4 games the Cowboys look like contenders.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) – Feels like this team has another gear in it, but they keep on winning. AJ Brown has 18 catches for 306 yards over the last 2 games. Sorry Titan fans.

2. Buffalo Bills (3-1) – Yep, I’m back on team ta-tanka. After that inexplicable lost to the Jets they have looked like a juggernaut averaging 41 points per game and have won by an average of 30 points. Oy.

1. San Francisco 49ers (4-0) – Back on top after a fourth straight 30 point performance. The only thing you could point to is a soft schedule to start the year.